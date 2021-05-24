Young Tabadamu team for third Super Series leg

The Tabadamu 7s team will unleash its young and new players in the third leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series.

These players joined the team a few months ago and will be given a chance to showcase their talent at Churchill Pak in Lautoka.

Some new players that fans can expect to watch include, Asaeli Tuivuaka’s brother Semesa Batikado, Solomoni Loki and Kaku Soro.

Tabadamu is giving these players some game time as some of its experienced players have pulled out due to work commitments while some have joined other teams.

The team is in a tough pool with Eastern Saints, Police White and Ratu Filise.

You can watch all the Super Series action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.