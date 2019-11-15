Young Suva side to face Namosi

Fans can expect a young Ram Sami Suva side to take the field against Namosi in the final round of the Skipper Cup competition this weekend.

Several of the side’s experienced players have been released to join the Navy team in the Escott Shield semi-final.

These players include Jone Manu, Manasa Saulo, Elia Canakaivata, Leone Nawai and Apisalome Vota.

Despite this, Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they’re confident the younger players will deliver the goods for the Capital side come game day.

“Suva is actually into development. This is the development that we’ve set from the last three years, the platform is ready and we are not afraid to fill in the new players that are coming in. We know the players that we train and we know the players that can deliver on the game day.”

Tuifagalele adds it will not be hard for the new players to compete as they’ve been exposed to similar levels of competitions.

Suva takes on Namosi on Saturday at 3pm at Thompson Park.

Also on Saturday Nadi hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense.

Naitasiri plays Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.