Young Suva players to step-up

The departure of several senior players leaves a major void in the Suva rugby squad ahead of the Skipper Cup season.

Key players including Sireli Ledua hung his boots last year, skipper John Stewart is on a tour of duty with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, while Manasa Saulo and Serupepeli Vularika have embarked on their respective journeys.

Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says now the onus is on the younger players in the current mix to step up to the roles.

“We are looking forward to them actually step up. It’s big shoes to fill for them and I think the boys that we have over here because of the toughness of our club competition, are getting new skilled players.”

Suva rugby number eight James Brown says the senior players that have left have done their part for the team.

“The senior players that have gone on and won three in a row, that’s history now. I think the boys that are coming through need to step-up and hopefully make a name for themselves and hopefully be there again at the end of the season.”

The defending Skipper Cup champion has been engaging in pre-season clashes, testing out the younger players that have joined the squad this season.

Tuifagalele says now the aim is to settle them in well before the opener against Nadroga next weekend at ANZ Stadium in Suva.