Young Suva flanker Sadrugu continues to impress

Young Ram Sami Suva rugby flanker Taniela Sadrugu continues to impress in the Skipper Cup competition.

Since replacing Vasikali Mudu in the Skipper and Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge against Nadroga in round one, Sadrugu has been a regular starter in the number seven jersey for Suva.

The 20-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student from Wailevu in Macuata has really stepped up in the competition.

Suva team manager Nemani Tuifagalele says Sadrugu has also been getting some professional help from the Fiji Rugby Union development officers.

“We giving him game time I think there’s some assessment done by the FRU in relation to his style of play so that’s the reason why we also give him now I think he has made his mark in the number 7 jersey I think it will be very difficult for other players to grab it out of him”.

Suva will play Lautoka at Churchill Park and Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Naitasiri meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be one game on Friday with Nadi taking on Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.