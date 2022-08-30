Rugby

Young star looks to the future

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 30, 2022 12:51 pm

Jack Volavola

One of the most outstanding players from the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors squad is fullback, Jack Volavola.

The 21-year-old will be one to look out for in the not too distant future after an impressive performance in last weekend’s clash against Manuma Samoa.

The nephew of Former Flying Fijians Mosese Volavola is one of the young players in the Nadroga team that features in the Skipper Cup and was also part of the Fiji under-20 team.

However, Volavola says he still has more to learn.

“I have a lot to learn, and coming and joining the Fiji Warriors side has opened my eyes. Although I have been playing rugby from a young age, the learning never stops.”

Volavola was part of the under-18 Cuvu College team in 2019.

He says he is taking a break from school to pursue a rugby path hoping he will accomplish something better in the years to come.

Volavola and the Fiji Warriors will face Manuma Samoa on Saturday at 3pm.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.

 

