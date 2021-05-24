Young prop leads Suva forwards

At only 23-year-old, Joseva Nasaroa is already considered one of the veteran players in the Suva Rugby team.

The Macuata lad is one of the products of the Fiji Rugby Union Higher Performance Unit led by Koli Sewabu and Viliame Gadolo.

Nasaroa was part of the Queen Victoria School Under-18 side that lost to Jiuta Wainiqolo’s RKS side in the 2017 Deans final.

After playing for the Fiji Under-20 team he went on to join the Republic of the Fiji Navy, which led him to finally be part of the Suva team.

But like any successful player, Nasaroa says the motivation was always his late father.

“My motivation is my dad, he passed away and he always back me up when I play.”

Nasaroa knows the team is made up of new players, who are still finding their way around.

“It’ll be hard because we haven’t played together and we getting to know each other and there will be a lot of competition to fight for that spot.”

Nasaroa and the Suva team will be hoping to get their first win this weekend when they host Northland at Burkhurst Park in Suva at 3pm.

Other games sees Namosi facing Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua, Rewa takes on Nadroga at Burebasaga ground, while Tailevu meets Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park Ground 2 in Nausori.