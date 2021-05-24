Young players step in for Nadroga

Nadroga Rugby has one of the youngest packs in this season’s Skipper Cup and officials believe this is what sets them apart.

The side has recorded a win, two losses, and a draw but the Stallions remain optimistic that results will be much more positive in the coming rounds.

Loose forward Ratu Naiqama Salakibulu says fans can expect to see a lot more young players wearing the Stallions jumper as some senior players including Ratu Naisa Navuma and Captain Eremasi Radroro are still injured.

Technical Advisor, Franck Boivert agrees and says that being a young side makes them special from all other teams and they need to build on this as its main strength.

The one-week break has allowed them to reflect on their performance in the last four rounds and Salakibau says improvements are needed across the board.

“Both in our attacking game and defense, lack of communication, we’ve also been working on our set-pieces in the scrums and line-outs.”

Nadroga takes on Northland on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

In other matches, Rewa travels up to Naluwai Ground to challenge Naitasiri, Namosi hosts Suva at Thompson Park in Navua and Nadi faces Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.