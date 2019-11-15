Young players prove Fiji Warriors inclusion

The Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors side are marching in with a relatively young team to the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this weekend.

The national side has a combination of under 20 and under 18 players who have represented Fiji in other junior competitions.

Head coach Kele Leawere says the players have lived up to the expectations of the selectors and have proved themselves a spot.

“It’s been good we have players who’ve played in the under 18 competition and in the deans, they’re here and we have the under 20s, they’ve lived up to their expectations and they know it’s not easy but they’re ready for the challenge”.

The Fiji Warriors play their first match against Samoa on Friday at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.