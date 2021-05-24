Home

Young part of Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 4:51 pm
Heleina Young after scoring one of her tries [Source: slvfiji]

Former Fiji Secondary Schools sprint champion Heleina Young is part of the Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games squad.

The former Coca Cola Games champion was also part of the 2019 Pacific Games Team Fiji women’s 4×100 meters relay gold medal-winning quartet.

Fijiana 7s Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli says he has been following Young’s progress late last year when she was playing for Brisbane Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Many are surprised how Young has been using her talent in rugby but Fuli says they submitted her name to FASANOC in January for the Commonwealth Games.

This means she’s an accredited team member for the Games in England and selection will be made within the submitted squad.

Fuli adds the former Saint Joseph Secondary School student has been under their radar for the last couple of months.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana 7s is preparing for the Toulouse 7s in France later this month while the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s will face Australia on Friday in its second Test.

The side lost to Japan last weekend and Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is expected to make some changes as he tries to give players a chance to prove themselves before finalizing his World Cup squad.

You can watch the Fijiana against the Wallaroos LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Friday at 7pm.

