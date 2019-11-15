Home

Rugby

Young Naitasiri side step up in Skipper Cup competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 27, 2020 4:45 pm
Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese.

The risk for fielding a young squad for round one of the Skipper Cup competition paid off for the Naitasiri side.

The Naitaisiri started its Skipper campaign on high note after defeating Lautoka 29-11 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last week.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says the Sugar City side came out strong throughout the game, but the inexperienced side held the fort throughout the entire 80-minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a good performance, Lautoka is a very good team and they really pressured us so much during the game, but considering the fact having nine debutants was quite a big achievement for us during our first game.”

In this week competition, Naitasiri will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Nadroga will face Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

In other matches, Suva will host Yawasa at the ANZ Stadium and Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park.

