Young Nadroga centre Vasurakuta signs for USA club

Another young Fijian rugby player has signed for USA based club Dallas Jackals.

20-year-old Fiji Warriors and Nadroga center Jonetani Vasurakuta will join the Jackals in the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

Vasurakuta is the second Fijian to sign for the club this year.

The youngster will team up with Naitasiri flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre at the club.

Vasurakuta and Samusamuvodrfe both featured for Warriors in this year’s Pacific Challenge.

In 2018 Vasurakuta earned a scholarship to Timaru Boys School in New Zealand where he also trained with the Crusaders Knights development squad.