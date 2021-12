Young midfield for Army

A new look Subrails Army team will try to wrestle the FMF Sukuna Bowl title from TotalEnergies Police tomorrow.

Two players that featured for Queen Victoria School in the 2017 Deans Under-18 final Livai Natvei and Joseva Nasaroa are the props and Kolinio Bulabalavu is the hooker.

Captain Manoa Tamaya and Peni Naruma are the locks with Esikia Macu, Vasikali Mudu and Jiuta Takubu completing the forward pack.

A new and young midfield pair has been named by Head Coach Reverend Joji Rinakama.

Taniela Soqonawasaloa who captained RKS in the 2017 Deans final win over Nasaroa and Natave’s QVS will wear the 13 jumper while Taniela Naqali is at inside centre.

The back three have the likes of Gabby Matakiviwa, Kini Vosailagi and Inia Tawalo who returns to the side.

Suva flyhalf Jeke Suguturaga starts at 10 and Aporosa Kenatale is the halfback.

Kenatale’s elder brother Nemia will come off the bench for Police.

RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai’s son Emori Logavatu is one of the 10 reserves for the Army along with Vesi Rarawa, Jone Manu, Kaiviti Silktails winger Ropate Tobe, Apisai Senileba, Viliame Baravi, Filipe Navatoga, Eparama Senikuriciri, Anasa Raqili and Etuate Nauluvula.

2021 SUKUNA BOWL ARMY RUGBY TEAM

1. LOOSEHEAD PROP – LIVAI NATAVE

2. HOOKER – KOLINIO BULABALAVU

3. TIGHTHEAD PROP – JOSEVA NASAROA

4. LOCKFORWARD – PENI NARUMA

5. LOCKFORWARD – MANOA TAMAYA (CAPTAIN)

6. BLINDSIDE FLANKER – ESIKIA MACU

7. OPENSIDE FLANKER – VASIKALI MUDU

8. NUMBER EIGHT – JIUTA TAKUBU (VICE CAPTAIN)

9. HALFBACK – APOROSA KENATALE

10. FIRST FIVE EIGHTH – JEKE SUGUTURAGA

11 BLINDSIDE WING – GABBY MATAKIVIWA

12. SECOND FIVE EIGHTH – TANIELA NAQALI

13 INSIDE CENTRE – TANIELA SOQONAWASALOA

14. OPENSIDE WING – KINI VOSAILAGI

15. FULLBACK – INIA TAWALO

RESERVES:

16 VILIAMEBARAVI

17. VESI RARAWA

18. FILIPE NAVATOGA

19. APISAI SENILEBA

20. ETUATE NAULUVULA

21. ANASA RAQILI

22. JONE MANU

23. ROPATE TOBE

24. EMORI LOGAVATU

25 EPARAMA SENIKURACIRI