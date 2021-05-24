Home

Rugby

Young Bulldogs for Broncos clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 6:00 pm
Canterbury coach Trent Barrett. [Source: Realestate]

Canterbury coach Trent Barrett is confident of fielding a competitive side for Friday night’s NRL clash despite losing seven players.

Four players have been sidelined due to COVID-19 including Brent Naden, Ava Seumanufagai, Jake Averillo and Reece Hoffman who returned positive tests yesterday morning.

This adds to the three players in the likes of Brandon Wakeham, Chris Patolo and Braidon Burns who have been rested due to injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Barrett has confirmed the likelihood of blooding more NRL debutants with the idea of playing in front of over 25,000 exciting for them.

The Bulldogs face the Broncos on Friday at 9.55pm.

Round seven starts tonight with the Sea Eagles facing the Sharks at 9.50.

[Source: NRL.COM]

