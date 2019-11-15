Young and new players impress Naitasiri coach Tuisese

Naitasiri may have beaten Lautoka 29-11 in round one of the Skipper Cup last week, but what many didn’t realize most of the Highlanders players played their first match in the top-level competition.

Every team had several young players in the opening round of the competition including Naitasiri.

Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says he was impressed with the new players who had their first taste of Fiji’s premier rugby competition.

“It was a good performance Lautoka is a good team they really pressured us during the game but considering the fact having nine debutants is a very big achievement for us.”

Naitasiri will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games and Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park, Suva will play Yasawa at 3pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

Nadroga takes on Namosi at 3pm at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.