Yee sisters switch to Rugby after inspiration from Fijiana

Switching athletics boots to rugby boots has been the best decision made by the Yee sisters.

16-year-old Tahlea Yee and her little sister, 14-year-old Carletta Yee will be featuring for the first time in the Suva Rugby Junior Escott Shield competition tomorrow.

The sisters play for different clubs, Central Eagles and Eastern Mares, but share the same interest in one day donning the national jumper.

Just like many young Fijian girls, the Yee sisters were also influenced by the Fijiana bronze medal win.

Tahlea Yee says they watched the Fijians win bronze at the Olympics and did not hesitate to try rugby out when the opportunity came their way.

“I’m very excited about it because women’s rugby is being exposed in Fiji and all over the world and it was very exciting and tomorrow on the field I hope to make my coaches proud and make my family proud.”

Her big sister Carletta Yee says switching to a different sport than what they were used to was a big step for them and they are looking forward to what the future holds.

“We’re just supposed to get fit for athletics but instead we like the sport so we decided to just continue.”

The sisters are confident of taking up the sport in the future.

Round two of the Junior Escott Shield continues tomorrow at 9am at Bidesi Park in Suva.