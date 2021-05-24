Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Yee sisters switch to Rugby after inspiration from Fijiana

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 4:53 pm

Switching athletics boots to rugby boots has been the best decision made by the Yee sisters.

16-year-old Tahlea Yee and her little sister, 14-year-old Carletta Yee will be featuring for the first time in the Suva Rugby Junior Escott Shield competition tomorrow.

The sisters play for different clubs, Central Eagles and Eastern Mares, but share the same interest in one day donning the national jumper.

Article continues after advertisement

Just like many young Fijian girls, the Yee sisters were also influenced by the Fijiana bronze medal win.

Tahlea Yee says they watched the Fijians win bronze at the Olympics and did not hesitate to try rugby out when the opportunity came their way.

“I’m very excited about it because women’s rugby is being exposed in Fiji and all over the world and it was very exciting and tomorrow on the field I hope to make my coaches proud and make my family proud.”

Her big sister Carletta Yee says switching to a different sport than what they were used to was a big step for them and they are looking forward to what the future holds.

“We’re just supposed to get fit for athletics but instead we like the sport so we decided to just continue.”

The sisters are confident of taking up the sport in the future.

Round two of the Junior Escott Shield continues tomorrow at 9am at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.