Yaya shines for Barbarians as they remain unbeaten

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 19, 2022 3:08 pm

Back to back tries to Daniele Yaya ensured the Fiji Barbarians beat the Fiji Warriors 26-12 in their 5th match of the FRU Mini 7s tournament.

The Barbarians started very strongly as Semi Kunatani and Vuiviwa Naduvalo got a try each.

But the Fiji Warriors hit straight back through Petero Ratumaitavuki to close the gap and trail at halftime.

In the second half, the Barbarians continued their powerful performance and Yaya scored two tries to increase their lead further.

The Warriors threw everything at the Barbarians but were only able to get a consolation try.

The Babs remain undefeated in the tournament with the last round remaining.

 

