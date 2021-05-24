Yato fired up for All Blacks Tests

Flying Fijian flanker Peceli Yato believes playing against the All Blacks will be one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Yato who has featured in two Rugby World Cup, and known as an one of the best loose forwards in the French Top 14 competition remains steadfast on his goal, and that is to do something special against the three time world champions.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, the Waicoba, Nadroga native says playing against the All Blacks has always been his lifelong dream.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has been 10 years since we last met the All Blacks side. I don’t know about the other players, but for me, it will be a match I will never forget. As a rugby player, this is a match that we look forward to in our rugby career.”

📸Gallery Update from Christchurch 🔥🇫🇯🔥 pic.twitter.com/o7L01fqSs4 — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 30, 2021

Yato is aware that the team will need to do their part in order to get the result they’re hoping for.

Though time is of the essence, Yato says he’s confident with the players that Vern Cotter has selected for the match.

“Even though I haven’t joined camp I know it is easy for us to adjust to the training since we can communicate in Itaukei. Imagine if we had a month to train together instead of a week.”

The Flying Fijians will take on the All Blacks next Saturday in Dunedin in their first test and a week later in Hamilton.