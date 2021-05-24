Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|More patients with severe disease testing positive|Raiwai community steps up|Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply|Hoteliers look to better days|SMEs urged to apply for Adaptation Grant|More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Yato fired up for All Blacks Tests

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 30, 2021 5:03 pm
Peceli Yato [Source: ABC]

Flying Fijian flanker Peceli Yato believes playing against the All Blacks will be one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Yato who has featured in two Rugby World Cup, and known as an one of the best loose forwards in the French Top 14 competition remains steadfast on his goal, and that is to do something special against the three time world champions.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, the Waicoba, Nadroga native says playing against the All Blacks has always been his lifelong dream.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has been 10 years since we last met the All Blacks side. I don’t know about the other players, but for me, it will be a match I will never forget. As a rugby player, this is a match that we look forward to in our rugby career.”

Yato is aware that the team will need to do their part in order to get the result they’re hoping for.

Though time is of the essence, Yato says he’s confident with the players that Vern Cotter has selected for the match.

“Even though I haven’t joined camp I know it is easy for us to adjust to the training since we can communicate in Itaukei. Imagine if we had a month to train together instead of a week.”

The Flying Fijians will take on the All Blacks next Saturday in Dunedin in their first test and a week later in Hamilton.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.