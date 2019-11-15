Yasawa to give their best against Nadroga

The Yasawa “Marlins” Rugby team is aware of how crucial their Skipper Cup match will be against Nadroga on Saturday.

This is because the Marlins have yet to register a win in the competition.

Yasawa Rugby Union secretary Kinijoji Rakata says they are preparing well and will give it their best against the Stallions.

“Securing a win will be a bonus to us but we will stick to our gameplan and we will keep a low profile as we go out.”

Rakata says they know Nadroga will also come out firing especially as they will be playing at home.

Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Suva will play Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri meets Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be aired on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

There will be one game tomorrow with Nadi taking on Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.