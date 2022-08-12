Yasawa targets Nadroga forwards

Head coach Iliesa Tanivula says they have been preparing well for the Stallions who have set the standards in local rugby and have even produced good players for Fiji. [File Photo]

The Yasawa rugby side is in high spirits ahead of their Inkk Farebrother challenge against defending champions Nadroga tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.

Head coach Iliesa Tanivula says they have been preparing well for the Stallions who have set the standards in local rugby and have even produced good players for Fiji.

However, Tanivula says they will just have to play their own game and try to shut out Nadro’s big forward pack.

“Nadroga is a very physical side. We are looking at their forwards, they have a good scrum and that’s something we have been talking with the boys to try and improve on. Their general game, in particular their offloads.”

The side has so far successfully defended the Bainimarama Shield, won the Vodafone Vanua Cup challenge and now they are looking to create an upset in Sigatoka.

Only three changes have been made to their starting lineup that won them the Vanua Cup last month.

They meet Nadroga at 3pm tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.