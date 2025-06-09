Yasawa questions player eligibility after defeat

[file photo]

Yasawa Rugby Union will lodge a formal complaint after their 23-13 loss to Taveuni in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon, citing the alleged use of an ineligible player.

The player in question is said to have represented Police under the Nasinu Rugby Union during this year’s club competition, including their victory over Newtown in the final.

Tournament Terms Of Participation clearly state that a player registered and playing club rugby for one union cannot feature for a different union in the Vanua or Skipper competitions.

While Taveuni’s win secures their place in the semifinals, Yasawa’s protest has cast a shadow over the result, with Fiji Rugby now expected to review the case in the coming days.

