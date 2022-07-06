Yasawa promoted to Skipper Cup

[Source: Yasawa Rugby]

Yasawa Rugby has been promoted to the Skipper Cup next year.

This has been confirmed by the Union after receiving notice from the Fiji Rugby Union that they have been given the all clear to proceed to the final.

Bua had raised the issue of two unregistered players featuring for Yasawa in the semifinals over the weekend in Labasa.

Bua coach Epeli Kalou says the complaint was lodged with evidence that shows the two players in question were yet to be given their release letters from their respective Unions.

Yasawa manager Noa Neivalu says the two players were playing for Suva Rugby but they had follow all proper procedures to register the players under Yasawa Rugby in order for them to play.

Yasawa will join Macuata in the Skipper Cup next season.

More details soon.