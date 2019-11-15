Yasawa out of next year's Skipper competition

The Tailevu rugby side has ended Yasawa’s hopes to participate in next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

Tailevu beat Yasawa 38-5 this afternoon at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Yasawa was not able to match up the defense from their opponent.

Tailevu head coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says staying humble has been the key to achieving their third win this season as they aim to stay and build strong next year.

Meanwhile, Yasawa has not won any game with only two rounds remaining.

Meanwhile, the women and U19 matches were postponed due to unfavourable weather experienced earlier this morning.