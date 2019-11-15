Home

Yasawa out for first win in Skipper Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 15, 2020 12:35 pm
The inclusion of Fiji 7s reps Kalione Nasoko and Waisea Nacuqu in Yasawa's starting lineup against Namosi in the Skipper Cup today has certainly boosted the morale of the team.

Yasawa is still searching for their first win in Fiji rugby’s premier competition and are aiming to topple the Farebrother champions Namosi, at Nadovu Park in Lautoka at 3pm today.

The Yasawa Marlins Manager Joji Rakata says they plan to match the Namosi forward pack.

“We have the capability and the material that we hope that will match against Namosi with the fire power with the backs and the forwards.”

In other Skipper Cup matches today, Suva takes on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau, Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm while Yasawa meet Namosi at Nadovu Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

