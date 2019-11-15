Yasawa out for first Skipper Cup win

There is still a lot of room for improvement for the Yasawa rugby side.

As newcomers to the Skipper Cup, Yasawa has performed beyond expectation giving big names like Suva and Namosi a good run in the last few rounds.

Though the Marlins have yet to win a match in the competition, Yasawa Secretary Kinijoji Rakata says they have not lost hope yet as they prepare to take on Naitasiri today.

“We will keep our hopes for this few matches and look forward to the improvement. We are expecting more improvement in the team since they are new to the Skipper Cup competition and they will have to adapt to this environment of competition.”

Naitasiri battles Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

Suva host Namosi at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm today and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

In other matches, Tailevu plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park.