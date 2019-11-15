Yasawa need to work on set pieces

The Yasawa rugby side is confident of giving Naitasiri a good game in their Skipper Cup round seven clash this weekend.

Though the Marlins have yet to win a match in the competition, the side is optimistic they still have a lot to learn as new comers in the competition.

After their 33-13 loss to Nadroga last week, Yasawa Rugby Union Secretary Kinijoji Rakata says the team still needs more work on their set pieces and break down.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking at the weakness we have in our set pieces and the breaking down of moves and also the mistakes that we made last week.”

Naitasiri play Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3pm.

In other round seven games, Tailevu will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka meet Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.