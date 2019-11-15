Home

Yasawa looks forward to Skipper Cup debut

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 17, 2020 12:29 pm

The Yasawa Rugby team is looking forward to debuting in the Skipper Cup competition this year.

Secretary Kinijoji Rakata says the team has been training at the Nadovu Park in Lautoka for the past few weeks after the restrictions were lifted.

Rakata says they are also aiming for a perfect start to the competition when they take on Nadi.

“We know Nadi is a very capable team and has been in the competition for a very long time and since we are newcomers to this competition we will try our best.”

Yasawa qualified for this year’s Skipper Cup after winning the Vanua Challenge last year beating Lautoka in the final.

However Rakata says the side knows that the Skipper Cup is a different ball game altogether.

Yasawa will take on Nadi next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

