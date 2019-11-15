Yasawa is next Farebrother Trophy challenger

Yasawa will be the next Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenger after Namosi successfully defended their title against Nadroga yesterday.

The next Farebrother challenge match will be on the 3rd of next month because Namosi will be playing an away game against Naitasiri next week before hosting Yasawa.

The Fareborther Trophy holders last met Yasawa in round four of the Skipper Cup competition where they had to come from behind to steal the close 31-30 victory at Nadovu Park.

Namosi has so far recorded seven wins and two losses while Yasawa records eight losses and a draw.

Looking at round 10 of the Skipper Cup next week, Nadroga will host Tailevu at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka to meet Yasawa at Churchill Park, Suva to face Nadi at the ANZ Stadium, and Namosi to meet Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park.