Yasawa is last Farebrother challenger

A last minute try to Macuata was not enough as the side drew 30-30 with Yasawa in the Bainimarama Challenge at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

This means Yasawa will be the last Inkk Farebrother trophy challenger for the year.

According to the tournament rules, the Bainimarama Shield holder will keep the title if there’s a draw.

The Yasawa side will challenge Farebrother champion Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next weekend.

Macuata threw all that was left in the tank in the dying stages of the match but couldn’t get more points.

There was great support from both teams with entertaining rugby displayed.

Both sides will feature in the Skipper Cup next season.