Yasawa in danger zone

The Blue Gas Yasawa Marlins side have five more games to try and swing the results to their favor and get out from the bottom of the Skipper Cup points table.

Yasawa has failed to win any match in the last nine rounds and if they continue their losing run, they will be relegated to the Vanua Championship next season along with second last finisher from the Skipper Cup.

However, the Marlins have two home and three away games left which means they still have a chance to work their way out from the bottom of the table.

Yasawa will play Lautoka this weekend followed by their first Farebrother challenge against Namosi next week before hosting Tailevu and Nadroga in rounds 12 and 13.

Their final game is against Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Suva has extended their lead at the top of the table with 34 points followed by Namosi with 29, Naitasiri is third with 27 points and Nadroga fourth with 26.

Nadi have 21 points and are in fifth placed while Tailevu has moved to sixth with 15 points following their bonus point win over Lautoka last weekend.

Lautoka is now seventh on the table with 14 points.

Looking at the Skipper Cup round 10 games this week, Suva hosts Nadi, Nadroga plays Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.

In another match, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.