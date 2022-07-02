Yasawa dashes Bua's hopes

Yasawa has dashed Bua’s hopes of qualifying for the Skipper Cup competition.

The Iliesa Tanivula coached side defeated Bua 20 – 21 to claim their spot in the final of the Vodafone Vanua Cup competition.

Bua led 13 – 10 at half time

Tanivula says it’s always been their aim to get back to the Skipper Cup competition and they have achieved it.

The side will meet Macuata in the final of the Vanua Cup competition.

Bua Coach Epeli Waqa says he is proud of the team’s achievement making it this far.

He also thanked the multitude of Bua fans and supporters as well as the Vanua for standing by the team.