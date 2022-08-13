Yasawa confident of a good outing

The Yasawa side has come a long way this year after successfully defending the Bainimarama Shield and winning the Vodafone Vanua Cup challenge.

Now the Marlins want nothing less than a win as they prepare to take on Nadroga for the Inkk Farebrother title.

While the Iliesa Tanivula-coached side is aware of the hard battle that awaits them today, they’re optimistic about putting on a good game against rugby giants, Nadroga.

Tanivula says today will be an opportune time for them to prove themselves once again.

“Yes, we’ve been through some adversities and they have gone over it and here we are. It’s their best opportunity to get out there and get their names on the board and be proud of themselves. “

Only three changes have been made to the starting lineup that won them the Vanua Cup last month.

They meet Nadroga at 3pm today, and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.