Yasawa and Bua’s fate yet to be decided

The Fiji Rugby Union is currently going through Yasawa’s response in regards to the complaint launched by Bua Rugby Union.

This is according to FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor who says they’re following all proper procedures.

He says they have reviewed Yasawa’s arguments and have sort legal advice on the matter.

O’Connor adds a decision is expected to be made tomorrow.

As of now, the FRU CEO says they’re sticking to the results of the Vodafone Vanua semi-final which means Yasawa is still confirmed for next season’s Skipper Cup.

However, the decision could be overturned if the complaint by Bua proves successful.

Bua had raised the issue of two unregistered players featuring for Yasawa in the semifinals over the weekend in Labasa.

Bua coach Epeli Kalou says the complaint was lodged with evidence that shows the two players in question were yet to be given their release letters from their respective Unions.