Yamacia not intimidated by Marist 7s pool

The Yamacia 7s side will not be intimidated by the pool they have been drawn in for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The Nadi based team has been alongside Barbarians Brothers, a team made of Fiji 7s squad members, defending champions Police Blue and newcomers Naviavia Gladiators.

Player Alfred Dakuitoga says they will be out to get a good start.

“I can say it’s one of the pools of death and I guess all we can say is that we will see on Friday what the outcome is and hopefully the best team will come out firing on the day.”

Yamacia is also laced with Fiji 7s rep and brother’s Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Isoa Tabu and Kavekini Tabu.

The Marist 7s will kick off tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.