World Rugby welcomes commitment to further calendar dialogue

World Rugby will be looking to adjust its global international calendar.

With the game’s major stakeholders showing their commitment for further dialogue regarding potential adjustments, the World Rugby Professional Game Forum provide the platform for unions to exchange views and long-term calendar reform.

This falls in line with the guiding core principles of recognizing the needs of the international and domestic game and enhancing player welfare.

The global pandemic has had a significant impact on the 2020 rugby calendar.

Unions and club finances, all parties recognize the need to agree a compromise solution that enables both disrupted professional club and international competitions to be completed this year.

Further information sharing and discussion will be undertaken with all parties regarding the viability of proposed adjustments to the 2020 international release weekends stipulated in Regulation 9.

This will enable postponed and other international matches to be played in an adjusted window from October, while enabling the completion of existing club competitions.

The final decision on 2020 will be confirmed by vote of the World Rugby Council on 30 June following consideration and recommendation by the World Rugby Executive Committee.

There was also commitment to further detailed commercial and player welfare modelling in full collaboration with the club game to better assess the viability and attractiveness, for all parties.

This is a potential new ongoing global release period of October/November from 2021, replacing the July window.

All stakeholders believe that meaningful reform of the international calendar is necessary in a much-changed post COVID-19 environment to revitalize the global game.

[Source: World Rugby]