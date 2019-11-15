World Rugby unified in tackling global COVID-19

World Rugby, national unions, international competitions and players are unified in their commitment to safeguarding the rugby community.

Also the public in combatting the spread of COVID-19.

Through collaboration and mitigation, the virus has had an unprecedented impact on rugby and society as a whole.

A productive joint virtual meeting on Tuesday resulted in universal backing of a proposed process to mitigate the consequences of the ongoing pandemic.

This includes detailed financial risk assessment and modelling and examining opportunities to optimize the rugby calendar and its value for all across the international and club environments when it is safe and appropriate to resume rugby activities.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says these are very difficult and entirely unprecedented times for society and sport.

“In times of trouble, when families pull together, I am sure that during these rugby crises that families are going to pull together. Let’s not forget that nobody is immune to COVID-19. One thing we should do is heed the advice from the government and all the public health authorities.”

The primary and immediate responsibility of World Rugby is to ensure the health and wellbeing of the global rugby community and to collectively support those in need.

[Source: World Rugby]