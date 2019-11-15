World Rugby doesn't support convicted rapist Nasilasila's involvement in the sport

World Rugby has released a statement regarding former Fiji 7s rep Amenoni Nasilasila.

World Rugby says it does not condone any person convicted of a serious crime and currently serving their sentence undertaking any official rugby activities under Union jurisdiction.

Rugby world governing body says following reaction from many areas to reports regarding the alleged participation of Nasilasila for the Namosi team in Fiji, World Rugby’s position has been clearly communicated to the relevant bodies who have confirmed that the player in question was not permitted to participate in such activity.

World Rugby’s says its core values are fundamental to the game and they will continue to drive positive action to ensure they are reflected across the sport, on and off the field.

As such, World Rugby is fully supportive of and will continue to work with Oceania Rugby and its Unions on the important work being undertaken in the region in partnership with ChildFund and UN Women.

Nasilasila was convicted of rape in October last year and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

But less than a week later he was part of a warm up match between Wardens and the Tuvalu team preparing for the Oceania 7s.

Just recently Nasilasila was training with the Namosi side ahead of the Skipper Cup and was condemning by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center and Fiji Women’s Rights Movement.