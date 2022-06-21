World Rugby extends concussion stand down period

Some elite-level rugby union players diagnosed with a concussion will not be able to return to play for 12 days.

This is one of the changes being introduced by World Rugby from next Friday.

Rugby’s world governing body is following recommendations by an independent Concussion Working Group following a review of the latest scientific evidence.

Article continues after advertisement

The current regulations allow players who fail a head injury assessment during a game to be back on the field seven days later if they follow return-to-play protocols.

However, while that could still be the case for some, provided they get the approval of an independent concussion consultant, the majority will be out of the game for five more days.

The updated criteria being used to judge how quickly players can return after showing obvious concussion symptoms now includes their history of concussions.

This new criteria will be in place for next month’s Test series between England and Wallabies, and Ireland versus the All Blacks.

[Source:rugby.com.au]