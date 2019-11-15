Rugby
World Rugby considers banning transgender athletes from playing women's rugby
TVNZ
July 21, 2020 11:31 am
World Rugby could ban transgender athletes from playing women's rugby, under a new proposal. [Source: TVNZ]
World Rugby could ban transgender athletes from playing women’s rugby, under a new proposal.
Rugby’s international governing body says it has concerns over player safety.
A review into “rugby-specific transgender guidelines” has started in light of the “latest peer-reviewed research”.
World Rugby told the BBC there is a “clear safety risk when transgender women play women’s contact rugby”.
The draft proposal, which was leaked to the Guardian, would still allow transgender men to play against cisgender men.
According to BBC, World Rugby’s current policies around transgender players matches that of the International Olympic Committee.
