World Rugby Chairman describes coronavirus as a ‘reality check’

World Rugby boss Sir Bill Beaumont says he is confident a revised Nations Championship will be launched in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans for a revolutionary world league were abandoned last year after World Rugby were unable to gain unanimous support from unions.

But Beaumont says the current health crisis has acted as a “reality check” for the game.

A Nations Championship would see the results from regular competitions like the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship count towards a league, as would ‘home and away’ cross-hemisphere matches.

[Source: BBC Sports]