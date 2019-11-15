Rugby
World Rugby Chairman describes coronavirus as a ‘reality check’
April 19, 2020 6:20 am
World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont
World Rugby boss Sir Bill Beaumont says he is confident a revised Nations Championship will be launched in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans for a revolutionary world league were abandoned last year after World Rugby were unable to gain unanimous support from unions.
But Beaumont says the current health crisis has acted as a “reality check” for the game.
A Nations Championship would see the results from regular competitions like the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship count towards a league, as would ‘home and away’ cross-hemisphere matches.
[Source: BBC Sports]