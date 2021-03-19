Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

World Rugby bids support to Pacific Countries Super Rugby dream

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 12:01 pm

The Fijian Drua’s dream of participating in Super Rugby could soon be a reality.

World Rugby has confirmed a financial and administrative package to support two new Super Rugby teams including the Drua and Moana Pasifika in 2022.

The franchises will need to meet the financial criteria for entry into the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Pacific Islanders make up around a quarter of all professional rugby players globally, yet those opportunities have until now been located overseas.

Fiji Rugby Union’s High Performance Manager Simon Raiwalui says this could potentially be the missing element needed to take the next step forward.

He says this will create an opportunity for the players to be based in Fiji, earning a living and be on the path with Fiji Rugby to long-term success.

World Rugby General Manager, High Performance Peter Horne says this will also enable Pacific Island union to retain its players giving connectivity back to domestic competitions.

This will in turn create a unified pathway that will narrow the gap between local competition and international test rugby, controlling the development and growth of players in the process.

[Source: World Rugby]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.