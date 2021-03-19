World Rugby bids support to Pacific Countries Super Rugby dream

The Fijian Drua’s dream of participating in Super Rugby could soon be a reality.

World Rugby has confirmed a financial and administrative package to support two new Super Rugby teams including the Drua and Moana Pasifika in 2022.

The franchises will need to meet the financial criteria for entry into the competition.

Pacific Islanders make up around a quarter of all professional rugby players globally, yet those opportunities have until now been located overseas.

Fiji Rugby Union’s High Performance Manager Simon Raiwalui says this could potentially be the missing element needed to take the next step forward.

He says this will create an opportunity for the players to be based in Fiji, earning a living and be on the path with Fiji Rugby to long-term success.

World Rugby General Manager, High Performance Peter Horne says this will also enable Pacific Island union to retain its players giving connectivity back to domestic competitions.

This will in turn create a unified pathway that will narrow the gap between local competition and international test rugby, controlling the development and growth of players in the process.

