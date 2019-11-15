World Rugby approve law trials to reduce COVID-19 risk

The World Rugby Executive Committee has approved 10 optional domestic law trials.

This law trials are designed to provide member unions with further COVID-19 transmission risk reduction measures if required.

Temporary law trials relating to the scrum, tackle, ruck and maul were approved along with a package of best-practice match hygiene measures.

The trials are informed by World Health Organisation guidance, which determines high transmission risk as being 15 cumulative minutes within one meter of an infected person

Each measure aims to reduce individual cumulative exposure to these contact activities, which are generally accepted as presenting the highest COVID-19 transmission risk.

Implementation by unions will be entirely based on their territory-specific requirements and respective government advice and directives.