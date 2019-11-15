World Rugby Annual Meeting of Council to determine Fiji’s future in rugby

The future plans for the Fiji Rugby Union’s will now depend on what transpires after the World Rugby’s annual meeting of Council on 12 May.

Fiji along with France have shown their support to Sir Bill Beaumont, whose second term as chair will be officially confirmed at the annual meeting, after which the new leadership’s four-year mandate will begin.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says after the AGM the Union will be able to get a clearer picture on their next step.

Article continues after advertisement

“Voting is a confidential issue and we from start had indicated our support and we maintained that. The plans is that there is an AGM, which will happen on May 12 we will be joining the AGM and their will papers that will be presented and discussions. Then I think after that meeting things will be clear in terms of the way forward after the AGM.”

Beaumont won 28 of the 51 votes from the member unions in the World Rugby elections, giving him a clear majority, while former vice-chair Agustin Pichot securing 23 votes.