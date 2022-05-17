World Cup winner Jantjies arrested in Johannesburg

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning fly-half Elton Jantjies was arrested at an airport in Johannesburg yesterday for allegedly causing “malicious damage to property” on a flight from Dubai.

The BBC reports the 31 year old was detained at OR Tambo International Airport and later released on $138 bail.

He’s expected to appear at a magistrates’ court today.

Jantjies is alleged to have damaged a light on board the plane.

He played 41 times for the Springboks and was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad and had been on holiday in Turkey with his family, who are still there, before flying home via Dubai.

[Source:BBC Sport]