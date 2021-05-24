World Cup target for Laqeretabua

Fiji born Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua centre Raijeli Laqeretabua has bigger dreams than just playing in the Super W competition.

The Tailevu lass who has maternal links to Nadroga left Fiji with her family when she was just one year old says the bigger picture for her is playing in the World Cup in October.

Laqeretabua says the end goal is donning the national jumper, so she is out to prove herself to please the coaching staff.

She adds playing with the local girls has been a whole new experience.

“The win is a great moment but it is all about building and learning. This is the first time for local girls and overseas girls are together. For us it is not about the now but what’s to come.”

The Fijiana Drua will face the Brumbies at 7.05pm on Saturday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel along with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua clash with Brumbies at 9:45pm