World Cup selection still open

[Source: FRU/ Twitter]

Selection for the Rugby Sevens World Cup is still open as Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings looks to test more players in the upcoming tournament.

The next tournament is the Los Angeles 7s scheduled for the 27th and 28th of this month, two weeks before the World Cup in Cape Town.

Head coach Ben Gollings says a couple of players are expected to return from injuries which builds up a solid squad and opens up selection.

“LA is an opportunity for us to give some more game time to other players and look at other players in our wider squad as we look towards selection for the World Cup.”

Gollings adds that Aminiasi Tuimaba and Sireli Maqala will be available for Fiji in the World Cup.

The team will have only two weeks to prepare for LA and another two weeks before heading to Cape Town in South Africa.