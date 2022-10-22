World Cup over for Fijiana

[Source: RWC/Twitter]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s has exited the World Cup following a 44-0 defeat to France in their final pool match.

The national side did well in the first few minutes of the match handling possession but they couldn’t get through the French 22 with visible worries on their kicking game and penalties conceded due to indiscipline.

France made use of its forwards opting for the rolling maul which gave way to two of their tries scored through Marine Menager and Melisande Llorens.

The play was restricted to Fijiana’s territory in the majority of the first half as France exposed the team’s untidy defensive line and mounting pressure resulting in knock-ons.

The world number four scored another try at the stroke of halftime to lead 20-0.

The second spell was no different with France dominating possession and the scrums worked well for them with two tries scored at the back of it.

France was not done yet as they sneaked in another try to Emilie Boulard at the left corner bringing the score-line to 37-0.

20 seconds from full-time and France was in again resulting from their text book rolling maul.

France and England will advance to the last eight from Group C.