World Cup/Olympics double-up causing headaches in Australia

Equipping players to feature in both the Tokyo Olympics and World Cup next year will be discussed as part of a Rugby Australia women’s high-performance review launched on Wednesday.

The postponed Games will now take place in July and August next year, with the World Cup in New Zealand from September 18.

In 2017, Sevens trio Mahalia Murphy, Shannon Parry and Sharni Williams all represented the Wallaroos in the World Cup.

Scheduling will be central to discussions, with both this year’s Wallaroos Tests and the remainder of the sevens world series up in the air after the coronavirus pandemic cut short this year’s Super W season.

This year’s university-based domestic rugby sevens tournament has been cancelled, while it is likely the national sevens programs for both men and women will be decentralised as part of the cash-strapped RA’s restructure.

Rugby Australia have made clear the women’s programs won’t be forgotten as they navigate administrative change and attempt to secure a broadcast partner beyond this year.