Work in progress says Byrne

Fijian Drua welcomed by Fijian community in Canterbury.[Pic:Fijian Drua-Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says one of the things the team has been trying to do is to build some good phases in a match.

Byrne says the team has been doing it in a few matches but couldn’t hold on to the ball for the period it needed.

He adds the team is still a work in progress but they are getting there.

“We are still a work in progress, at times we got that right, and we get ourselves to three or four phases, we can start to try and get some one-on-ones out on that midfield.”

Byrne says they’re also working on being more effective in their carries.

The Crusaders have rested several stars for the clash, including Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Will Jordan, George Bower, and Cody Taylor.

Fijians Sevu Reece and Chay Fihaki are on the starting 15 for the 10-time Super Rugby champions.

The Drua faces the Crusaders tonight at 7 and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.