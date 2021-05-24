Work behind the scenes plays key role

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli says work behind the scenes plays a major role in the success of women’s rugby in Fiji.

He says the success of the Fijiana Drua in the Super W competition is a testament to this.

Fuli says the coaches and officials go the extra mile in identifying talent and guiding them to square up to expectation.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to thank my coaching staff and Senirusi’s coaching staff for identifying players, developing them and transiting them from club level right to the international level.”

Fuli adds the men have a clearer path starting from Kaji Rugby, High Performance Unit, national level competition and eventually into overseas competitions.

He says now with the Marama Championship, women have a proper pathway to the national 7s and 15s team.

Fuli and the Fiji 7s team are in Canada for the Langford 7s tournament that kicks-off tomorrow at 4.30pm.

Senirusi Seruvakula and the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side are in Australia gearing up for tomorrow’s test match against Japan which will air live at 5pm on the FBC Sports channel.