Women's Skipper Cup champs fall in semifinal

A new women’s Skipper Cup champion will be crowned next weekend.

2019 winners Tailevu was beaten by Lautoka.

Even though Lautoka will be featuring in the Vanua Championship next year, however, they’ll play in the Skipper Cup final next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka will play Naitasiri next week after the Highlanders defeated Suva 27-24 at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori in another semifinal.

The first points of the match at the ANZ Stadium came in the 8th minute when outside centre Adi Vani Buleki powered her way through the Tailevu defensive line to score.

Tailevu captain and Fijiana rep Pricisilla Siata fired up her team with some good runs and decision making.

Siata’s leadership was rewarded in the 29th minute when she crossed Lautoka’s tryline, the try was not converted.

However, with five minutes left to halftime, Lautoka struck again with an unconverted try to inside centre Sesenieli Donu.

Tailevu blindside flanker Reapi Didreva pulled a try back for a 10-all scoreline at halftime.

The Maroons had a dream second half start when Buleki grabbed her second try after coming back from the sin bin.

Less than three minutes later Tailevu skipper Siata, went over for her second try which was converted after a quick tap as the champions led for the first time 17-15.

Lautoka never gave up the fight and replied with a third try to former Jasper Williams High School sprinter Buleki for a 20-17 lead to the Maroons.

But the Tailevu side scored again when winger Maria Rosa dived over in the corner for another five-pointer.

The sugar city ladies made a late surge and scored a well-worked try and second for inside centre Sesenieli Donu in the 82nd minute for a 25-22 memorable win.